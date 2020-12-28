Loyola-Chicago looks for home win vs Illinois St.

Sports

Illinois State (3-4, 0-1) vs. Loyola of Chicago (5-2, 1-0)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its fifth straight win over Illinois State at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The last victory for the Redbirds at Loyola of Chicago was an 81-59 win on Jan. 1, 2017.

SQUAD LEADERS: Cameron Krutwig has put up 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Ramblers. Lucas Williamson has paired with Krutwig and is maintaining an average of 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. On the visiting bench, this game represents an Illinois homecoming for sophomore Antonio Reeves, who’s averaged 12 points this year. DJ Horne and Josiah Strong have helped Reeves with leadership duties, as Horne has averaged 14.1 points while Strong’s put up 12.7 points and 4.4 assists per game.DOMINANT DJ: Horne has connected on 41.5 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 92.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Loyola of Chicago is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Ramblers are 0-2 when opponents score more than 66 points.

STREAK STATS: Illinois State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 64.5 points and allowing 85.5 points during those contests. Loyola of Chicago has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 86.5 points while giving up 53.5.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Illinois State offense has averaged 78.5 possessions per game, the seventh-most in Division I. Loyola of Chicago has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 68.4 possessions per game (ranked 260th, nationally).

