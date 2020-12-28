Radford looks to extend streak vs Presbyterian

Sports

Radford (3-5, 2-0) vs. Presbyterian (2-2, 0-0)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Presbyterian. Radford has won by an average of 9 points in its last eight wins over the Blue Hose. Presbyterian’s last win in the series came on March 3, 2016, a 65-64 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Presbyterian’s Rayshon Harrison has averaged 18 points and eight rebounds while Owen McCormack has put up 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Fah’Mir Ali has averaged 10.3 points while Chyree Walker has put up 5.8 points and 7.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ALI: Ali has connected on 30.4 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 69.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Radford has lost its last four road games, scoring 55.3 points, while allowing 66.5 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Highlanders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Hose. Presbyterian has 33 assists on 84 field goals (39.3 percent) across its past three contests while Radford has assists on 27 of 60 field goals (45 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Radford and Presbyterian are ranked at the top of the Big South in terms of offensive rebounding. The Highlanders are ranked second among conference teams with an offensive rebounding percentage of 33.1, 11.1 offensive boards per game. The Blue Hose are ranked first with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.8, 14.3 per game.

