Sports

RAVENS FINED

AP source: NFL fines Ravens $250,000 for COVID violations

UNDATED (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the punishment tells The Associated Press that the Baltimore Ravens have been fined $250,000 by the NFL for COVID-19 protocols violations.

The team was not docked draft picks for the violations, which led to a coronavirus outbreak and the rescheduling of the Ravens’ Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discipline has not been announced. In Baltimore’s outbreak, 23 players wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, with several coaches and team personnel also affected.

RAYS-PADRES TRADE

AP source: Padres have deal in place to get Snell from Rays

UNDATED (AP) — The San Diego Padres are close to completing a blockbuster trade to acquire star pitcher Blake Snell from the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.

The teams have an agreement in place and Snell was told he’ll be sent to the Padres — subject to the review of medical records, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press late Sunday night on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

In return, Tampa Bay was expected to receive a package of four young players from the Padres. Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

AP FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Naomi Osaka is AP’s pick for top woman athlete

UNDATED (AP) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka has been selected by The Associated Press as the Female Athlete of the Year.

Osaka won the U.S. Open in September for her third Grand Slam title. She also became a leading voice in her sport by speaking out about racial injustice and police brutality.