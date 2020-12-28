Winthrop looks for home win vs Campbell

Sports

Campbell (4-3, 0-0) vs. Winthrop (5-0, 2-0)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its fifth straight win over Campbell at Winthrop Coliseum. The last victory for the Fighting Camels at Winthrop was a 90-83 win on Dec. 31, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Winthrop’s Chandler Vaudrin, Adonis Arms and Charles Falden have combined to account for 42 percent of all Eagles points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Vaudrin has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Winthrop field goals over the last three games. Vaudrin has accounted for 13 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Campbell’s Joshua Lusane has attempted seven 3-pointers and has connected on 28.6 percent of them.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Fighting Camels. Winthrop has an assist on 63 of 106 field goals (59.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Campbell has assists on 31 of 62 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell and Winthrop are the class of the Big South in terms of scoring. The Fighting Camels are ranked second in the conference with 75.9 points per game while the Eagles are first at 88.8 per game.

