Dayton looks to extend streak vs La Salle

La Salle (3-5, 0-1) vs. Dayton (4-1, 0-0)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton looks for its 19th straight conference win against La Salle. Dayton’s last A10 loss came against the Saint Louis Billikens 64-55 on March 15, 2019. La Salle fell 84-71 at Maryland last week.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. . For La Salle, Jack Clark, David Beatty and Clifton Moore have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jalen Crutcher has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Flyers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Explorers. Dayton has 45 assists on 78 field goals (57.7 percent) across its past three matchups while La Salle has assists on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Dayton has averaged 69.2 points per game over its last five games. The Flyers are giving up 66.6 points per game over that span.

