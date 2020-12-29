NW State squares off against Louisiana College

Sports

Louisiana College vs. Northwestern State (1-10)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons will be taking on the Wildcats of Division III Louisiana College. Northwestern State lost 62-52 on the road against Washington State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northwestern State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Trenton Massner, Jairus Roberson, Jamaure Gregg and Kendal Coleman have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 47 percent of all Demons points over the last five games.TREYS FOR TRENTON: Through nine games, Northwestern State’s Trenton Massner has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 63.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: Northwestern State got a 7-point win over Louisiana College when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State went 0-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Demons put up 61.3 points per matchup in those six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com