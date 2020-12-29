Portland seeks revenge on Seattle

Sports

Portland (6-2) vs. Seattle (5-5)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle goes for the season sweep over Portland after winning the previous matchup in Portland. The teams last played on Nov. 25, when the Redhawks forced 20 Portland turnovers and turned the ball over just eight times on their way to the 84-72 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Seattle’s Darrion Trammell has averaged 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists while Riley Grigsby has put up 17.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Pilots, Ahmed Ali has averaged 19 points while Eddie Davis has put up 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Trammell has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. Trammell has accounted for 30 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Redhawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Pilots. Seattle has an assist on 40 of 89 field goals (44.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Portland has assists on 25 of 60 field goals (41.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle has committed a turnover on just 15.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all WAC teams. The Redhawks have turned the ball over only 10.4 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com