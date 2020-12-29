Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWLS

Miami faces Oklahoma State, Texas plays Colorado

UNDATED (AP) — The 18th-ranked Miami Hurricanes hope to redeem themselves when they face Oklahoma State Tuesday in the Cheez-It Bowl.

A lopsided loss to end the regular season cost coach Manny Diaz’s team a spot in a major bowl. Instead, the Hurricanes will finish their best season in years on a smaller stage in Orlando, Florida.

Rebounding to win a postseason game for the first time since 2016 won’t be easy against an Oklahoma State offense that features one of the nation’s best running games. And the Cowboys have held opponents to 22.4 points a game and are ranked second nationally in third-down defense.

Tuesday night, No. 20 Texas takes on Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.

Texas had seven team captains when the college football season started. Senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger is the only one left. Five have opted out since late November — with a mass exodus after the regular season — and a sixth has been sidelined with an injury. That leaves Ehlinger alone to try to put a final stamp on a bizarre season that may or may not be his last in college.

The Longhorns defense is severely depleted as all four team captains on that side of the ball have opted out. Colorado’s Jarek Broussard is one of the top rushers in the country averaging nearly 163 yards per game. He had a 301-yard effort against Arizona.

SKI-WORLD CUP-MEN’S SUPER-G

US skier Cochran-Siegle dominates super-G for 1st career win

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Ryan Cochran-Siegle has earned his first World Cup victory by winning a super-G on the classic Stelvio course in the Italian Alps by a huge margin.

The American finished his precise and smooth run on one of the circuit’s most challenging courses 0.79 seconds faster than Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria.

Cochran-Siegle became the first American winner of a World Cup race on the Stelvio since Bode Miller won a downhill on the same slope 13 years ago to the day. His win comes 10 days after he got his first career podium result by coming runner-up in a downhill.

Defending World Cup super-G champion Mauro Caviezel, who won this season’s first race the discipline, finished fifth and the Swiss skier remained top of the discipline standings after three races. Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault finished 12th.