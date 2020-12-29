Sports

TOP25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Baylor rolls again

UNDATED (AP) — Second-ranked Baylor continued its Big 12 preparations with another easy home win.

MaCio Teague (MAY’-see-oh teeg) scored a team-high 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting as the Bears blew out Central Arkansas, 93-56 to improve to 7-0.

Davion Mitchell chipped in six points, grabbed six rebounds and led the Baylor passing game with 12 assists.

The Bears erupted for 53 points in the first half and outscored the Bears, 40-21 the rest of the way.

Elsewhere on Tuesday’s top-25 men’s basketball schedule:

— Derek Culver scored 18 points and ninth-ranked West Virginia used its size advantage to overpower Northeastern, 73-51. Oscar Tshiebwe (SHEEB’-way) had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the 8-2 Mountaineers, who had a 45-34 rebounding advantage and forced 19 turnovers.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-ARIZONA-POSTSEASON BAN

Arizona men’s basketball self-imposes 1-year postseason ban

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona men’s basketball program has self-imposed a one-year postseason ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case.

The NCAA issued a Notice of Allegations in October accusing the Wildcats of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations. The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller.

Arizona is 7-1 this season, including a 1-1 mark in the Pac-12 Conference.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Tide’s DeVonta Smith is 1st WR to win AP Player of the Year

UNDATED (AP) — The Associated Press has honored one of this year’s Heisman finalists.

Alabama’s DeVonta Smith is the AP college football player of the year. He is the first wide receiver to win the award since it was established in 1998.

Smith received 26 first-place votes and 114 points to finish ahead of his teammate and quarterback, Mac Jones. They are the first teammates to finish 1-2 in the voting for AP player of the year. Smith is also the first Alabama player to win the award.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished third and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was fourth.

In other college football news:

— The Texas Bowl has been canceled because of an increase of positive COVID-19 tests within TCU’s program. The Horned Frogs were supposed to play Arkansas on New Year’s Eve in Houston. It’s the 19th bowl canceled this season and the third canceled since the bowl lineup was set earlier this month.

— Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters will return for a third season with the Illini and play for new coach Bret Bielema (BEE’-leh-muh). Peters transferred from Michigan and threw for 1,884 yards with 18 touchdowns this season, his first with the Illini.

NBA-NEWS

Cavaliers’ Love to miss extended time with calf injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss more than a month with a calf injury he aggravated Sunday night in a game against Philadelphia.

Love initially got hurt in Cleveland’s first exhibition game and sat out the season opener to give it more rest. The five-time All-Star started against the 76ers before leaving the game in the second quarter.

The 32-year-old’s injury is a setback for the Cavaliers, who are off to their first 3-0 start since 2016.

In other NBA news:

— Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Ja (jah) Morant will miss three to five weeks after spraining his left ankle in the Grizzlies’ 116-111 overtime win at Brooklyn on Monday. Memphis said that further tests revealed Morant suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Morant led Memphis in scoring last season, averaging 17.8 points a game. He also opened this season scoring a career-high 44 points.

NFL-NEWS

Roethlisberger to sit out Steelers finale against Browns

UNDATED (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will sit out the team’s regular-season finale against Cleveland so he can rest for the playoffs. Coach Mike Tomlin says Mason Rudolph will start for the AFC North champions when they face the Browns.

The Steelers will enter the AFC playoffs as the second or third seed. The Browns are trying to end an 18-year postseason drought.

In other NFL news:

— The Rams have placed leading receiver Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Kupp has a team-high 92 catches for 974 yards and three touchdowns this year.

— The Titans have put three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on their COVID-19 list, one day after kicker Stephen Gostkowski landed on the list. Tennessee visits Houston on Sunday needing a win or an Indianapolis loss to clinch its first AFC South title since 2008.

— The league says there were 21 new confirmed positive tests among players and 37 new confirmed positives among other personnel in the league’s latest round of testing for COVID-19. The results bring the totals since the beginning of August to 222 players and 396 other personnel who were confirmed positive cases out of approximately 881,510 tests administered.

MLB-RAYS/PADRES TRADE

Rays, Padres finalize Snell swap

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have finalized their acquisition of ace left-hander Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays will receive right-handers Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox and catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner.

Snell went 4-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season. He also posted a 2-2 record with a 3.03 ERA in six postseason starts for the American League champions.

Checking out other major league news:

— The Twins have signed right-handed reliever Hansel Robles to a one-year, $2 million deal. The 30-year-old Robles had 23 saves and a 2.48 ERA for the Angels in 2019 before struggling He posted a 10.26 ERA in 18 games in 2020.

NHL-BLACKHAWKS-TOEWS

Toews sidelined indefinitely by illness

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews (tayvz) will miss the start of training camp because of an unspecified illness, and there is no timetable for his return. The 32-year-old Toews says he has been experiencing symptoms that have left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”

The veteran center and three-time Stanley Cup champion had 18 goals and 42 assists in 70 games last season, but he also is one of the team’s best defensive forwards and face-off options.

SKI-WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S SLALOM

Swiss skier Gisin ends Shiffrin-Vlhova winning slalom streak

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Michelle Gisin has earned her first World Cup win, becoming the first Swiss skier to win a women’s slalom in nearly 19 years.

Gisin trailed first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin by two-hundredths of a second but posted the second-fastest time in the final run as the American dropped to third.

SKI-WORLD CUP-MEN’S SUPER-G

US skier Cochran-Siegle gets 1st career win

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Ryan Cochran-Siegle has earned his first World Cup victory by winning a super-G on the classic Stelvio course in the Italian Alps by a huge margin.

Cochran-Siegle became the first American winner of a World Cup race on the Stelvio since Bode Miller won a downhill on the same slope 13 years ago to the day.