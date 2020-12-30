Liberty, Lipscomb start conference play

Sports

Liberty (8-3, 0-0) vs. Lipscomb (5-5, 0-0)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and Lipscomb meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Liberty finished with 13 wins and three losses, while Lipscomb won nine games and lost seven.

SENIOR STUDS: Liberty’s Elijah Cuffee, Chris Parker and Keegan McDowell have collectively scored 34 percent of all Flames scoring this season, although that figure has decreased to 21 percent over the last five games.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius McGhee has connected on 40.2 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Lipscomb has scored 83.7 points per game and allowed 59 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Flames have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bisons. Lipscomb has 57 assists on 95 field goals (60 percent) over its previous three games while Liberty has assists on 65 of 99 field goals (65.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Liberty as a team has made 12.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-most among Division I teams. The Flames have averaged 14.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

