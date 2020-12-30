Sports

NFL-NEWS

Browns’ COVID-19 list grows

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have two more positive COVID-19 cases — a player and an assistant coach — as they prepare for Sunday’s finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two were not identified.

The team closed its facility for a few hours on Wednesday after being informed of the test results and held virtual meetings.

The Browns already had nine players on the list, including their top four wide receivers. Those players and some others are eligible to return Thursday as long as they test negative.

On Tuesday, safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph and tight end Harrison Bryant were added to the list. Sendejo will miss Sunday’s game, as will starting linebacker B.J. Goodson. They have to be out 10 days after testing positive.

Cleveland will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 if they beat the Steelers, who will rest starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The NFL is monitoring the Browns’ situation to determine whether the game needs to be moved. And the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said the league is investigating the rise in cases within the Browns.

In other NFL news:

— The Kansas City Chiefs plan to rest the majority of their starters against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye already secured. Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to say which starters would sit, though he did indicate veteran Chad Henne (HEN’-ee) will start at quarterback and Matt Moore will likely be promoted from the practice squad. That means it’s nearly certain Patrick Mahomes, who needs just 260 yards passing to reach 5,000 for the season, won’t set foot on the field this week.

— Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo has taken his final snap this season. Coach Frank Reich says Castonzo will have season-ending surgery on his right ankle. The Colts will host Jacksonville on Sunday — a must-win game if Indy hopes to make the playoffs. Castonzo missed one game in October with a rib injury, another game earlier this month with an injured knee and last week’s game with the bad ankle. Reich did not say who would take Castonzo’s spot in the starting lineup. The Colts have done plenty of shuffling on the offensive line this year because of injuries.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to avoid a 15-game losing streak without their No. 1 quarterback, their leading rusher and possibly their best receiver. Coach Doug Marrone says quarterback Mike Glennon will start the team’s season finale at Indianapolis instead of Gardner Minshew. He also ruled out rookie running back James Robinson for the second consecutive week and said receiver DJ Chark is iffy to play. Glennon has two touchdowns and six turnovers in his last 10 quarters. Marrone said Wednesday that no personnel decision will “move the needle one way or the other.”

— New York Jets rookie running back La’Mical Perine is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus. Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday the team is conducting contact tracing among the other players and team staff. Perine is the first Jets player to test positive this season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-DUKE’S MAYO BOWL

4 INTs send Wisconsin past Wake Forest 42-28 in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Graham Mertz accounted for three touchdowns and Wisconsin turned four second-half interceptions into 21 points to beat Wake Forest 42-28 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Mertz threw for 130 yards and ran for two short touchdowns as Wisconsin finished the season on a high note.

With the game tied at 21 late in the third quarter, Noah Burks intercepted Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman on a pass in the flat when the intended receiver failed to turn around. That set up a touchdown pass from Mertz to Mason Stokke that gave the Badgers their first lead. Then Wisconsin intercepted Hartman on Wake’s next three possessions. Hartman, who had thrown only one interception all season, was picked off on the next three possessions as well.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell is AP coach of the year

UNDATED (AP) — Jamey Chadwell of Coastal Carolina is The Associated Press college football coach of the year.

He received 16 first-place votes and 88 points from the AP Top 25 panel. Indiana’s Tom Allen finished second and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell was third.

Chadwell is the first Sun Belt Conference coach to win the AP award, which was established in 1988. He is just the third coach to earn it with a team from outside the Power Five conferences. The ninth-ranked Chanticleers went 11-1 this year. The only loss was in overtime against Liberty in the Cure Bowl.

In other college football news:

— Southern California safety Talanoa Hufanga is headed to the NFL after a standout junior season. Hufanga announced his plan to enter the draft Wednesday on his social media accounts. Hufanga was a first-team AP All-American and the Pac-12′s Defensive Player of the Year this season for the No. 21 Trojans (5-1). He led USC with 62 tackles and four interceptions while adding three sacks, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Hufanga was a star for the Trojans when healthy throughout his three seasons on campus. The Oregon native started five games as a freshman before breaking his collarbone, and he made 90 tackles despite missing three games with injuries as a sophomore.

— Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will be unavailable for the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State due to coronavirus issues. The school said Wednesday that Elliott won’t travel with the team to New Orleans while he’s in COVID-19 protocols. It did not say if he had tested positive. There was no word on whether Clemson coach Dabo Swinney would rely on one assistant to call the offense or have a group of staffers give input against the Buckeyes. Elliott’s offense led the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring and passing yards this season.

NBA-RATINGS

NBA ratings for opening week up significantly from 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA viewers watched 81.5 million hours of live games on ABC, ESPN and TNT in the opening week of the season, up 95% from opening week in 2019.

The league says that in terms of total hours, this season’s opening week was the most viewed since 2011. That also was the last time the NBA season opened during the week of Christmas. The NBA season typically opens in October.

Games shown on ESPN on Christmas Day — New Orleans against Miami and the Los Angeles Clippers against Denver — were up 10% in average viewers at 2.83 million over the games shown in comparable windows on Christmas last season.

Opening week of the NBA was also a huge hit on social media. The NBA saw a 36% increase in video views and a 279% increase in minutes watched in this year’s opening week compared with opening week in 2019.

The NBA said opening week this year was the most-watched week in the 15-year history of its YouTube account and that the league’s account was the most-watched on Instagram last week.

ATP-QUERREY-INVESTIGATION

Sam Querrey handed suspended fine for COVID-19 violation

LONDON (AP) — American tennis player Sam Querrey was handed a suspended $20,000 fine by the ATP tour on Wednesday for breaching coronavirus protocols at the St. Petersburg Open in October.

Querrey left Russia on a private plane after testing positive for COVID-19, despite having been placed in isolation by local authorities. The ATP said its investigation into the incident concluded that Querrey’s conduct was “contrary to the integrity of the game.”

However, the fine will be lifted if the 33-year-old Querrey doesn’t commit any further violations of health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 during a six-month probationary period.