Sports

NFL-NEWS

Browns’ COVID-19 list grows

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns didn’t begin preparing for the upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game on the field but rather via Zoom calls. Hardly ideal before their biggest game in decades.

Cleveland had two more positive COVID-19 tests today — including one for a coach — throwing its schedule into disorder as the team gets ready to play Pittsburgh on Sunday with a spot in the playoffs riding on the outcome.

The Browns will make the postseason for the first time since 2002 with a win. Cleveland has nine players, including its top four wide receivers and starting safeties, on the COVID-19 reserve list.

On Tuesday, safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph and tight end Harrison Bryant were added to the list. Sendejo will miss Sunday’s game, as will starting linebacker B.J. Goodson. They have to be out 10 days after testing positive.

The NFL is monitoring the Browns’ situation to determine whether the game needs to be moved. And the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said the league is investigating the rise in cases within the Browns.

In other NFL news:

— New York is making an exception to its ban on large gathering to allow about 6,700 fans to attend a Buffalo Bills home playoff game as long as all test negative beforehand. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the football team staff will only allow fans with negative tests to enter the stadium, where they will be seated distanced apart. Fans must wear masks once they leave their vehicles in parking lots until they return to their vehicles, and will be asked to leave if they take off their masks. The game will be played on Jan. 9 or 10.

— The San Francisco 49ers have locked up their kicker for the next two seasons. The Niners signed Robbie Gould to a renegotiated contract that keeps him on the team through 2022 with a guaranteed contract at a reduced rate from his current deal. Gould has also been placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss the season finale against Seattle. The 49ers still needed a kicker for this week and signed Tristan Vizcaino, who had spent time on Minnesota’s practice squad this season.

— The Kansas City Chiefs plan to rest the majority of their starters against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye already secured. Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to say which starters would sit, though he did indicate veteran Chad Henne (HEN’-ee) will start at quarterback. That means it’s nearly certain Patrick Mahomes, who needs just 260 yards passing to reach 5,000 for the season, won’t set foot on the field this week.

— Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo has taken his final snap this season and will have season-ending surgery on his right ankle. The Colts will host Jacksonville on Sunday — a must-win game if Indy hopes to make the playoffs. No word yet on who will take Castonzo’s spot in the starting lineup. The Colts have done plenty of shuffling on the offensive line this year because of injuries.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to avoid a 15-game losing streak without their No. 1 quarterback, their leading rusher and possibly their best receiver. Mike Glennon will start the team’s season finale at Indianapolis instead of Gardner Minshew. Rookie running back James Robinson is ruled out for the second consecutive week and said receiver DJ Chark is iffy to play.

— New York Jets rookie running back La’Mical Perine is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus. Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday the team is conducting contact tracing among the other players and team staff. Perine is the first Jets player to test positive this season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-DUKE’S MAYO BOWL

4 INTs send Wisconsin past Wake Forest 42-28 in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Graham Mertz accounted for three touchdowns and Wisconsin turned four second-half interceptions into 21 points to beat Wake Forest 42-28 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Mertz threw for 130 yards and ran for two short touchdowns as Wisconsin finished the season on a high note.

With the game tied at 21 late in the third quarter, Noah Burks intercepted Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman on a pass in the flat when the intended receiver failed to turn around. That set up a touchdown pass from Mertz to Mason Stokke that gave the Badgers their first lead. Then Wisconsin intercepted Hartman on Wake’s next three possessions.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell is AP coach of the year

UNDATED (AP) — Jamey Chadwell of Coastal Carolina is The Associated Press college football coach of the year.

He received 16 first-place votes and 88 points from the AP Top 25 panel. Indiana’s Tom Allen finished second and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell was third.

Chadwell is the first Sun Belt Conference coach to win the AP award, which was established in 1988. He is just the third coach to earn it with a team from outside the Power Five conferences. The ninth-ranked Chanticleers went 11-1 this year. The only loss was in overtime against Liberty in the Cure Bowl.

In other college football news:

— Southern California safety Talanoa Hufanga is headed to the NFL after a standout junior season. Hufanga announced his plan to enter the draft Wednesday on his social media accounts. Hufanga was a first-team AP All-American and the Pac-12′s Defensive Player of the Year this season for the No. 21 Trojans. He led USC with 62 tackles and four interceptions while adding three sacks, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. The Oregon native started five games as a freshman before breaking his collarbone, and he made 90 tackles despite missing three games with injuries as a sophomore.

— Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will be unavailable for the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State due to coronavirus issues. There was no word on whether Clemson coach Dabo Swinney would rely on one assistant to call the offense or have a group of staffers give input against the Buckeyes. Elliott’s offense led the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring and passing yards this season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baylor still undefeated

WACO, Tx. (AP) — No. 2 Baylor is still the Big 12′s only undefeated team after winning its second game in a 23-hour span. The 8-0 Bears beat Alcorn State 105-76. MaCio Teague had 18 points to lead six players in double figures for Baylor. Jared Butler had 17 points. Tyree Corbett had 24 points for 0-5 Alcorn State.

Preseason Big 12 favorite Baylor resumes Big 12 play Saturday at Iowa State.

MLB-NEWS

Sox, Engel agree to one-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and outfielder Adam Engel have agreed to a $1.375 million, one-year contract to avoid arbitration. The 29-year-old Engel hit .295 with three homers and 12 RBIs last season. He recorded the final out of Lucas Giolito’s no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25 when he extended on the run to catch Erik Gonzalez’s slicing drive toward the right-field line.

Chicago has three players remaining eligible for arbitration — Giolito and fellow right-handers Reynaldo López and Evan Marshall.

NHL-NEWS

Caps sign Chara

WASHINGTON (AP )— Longtime Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has signed with the Washington Capitals. The team says Chara agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $795,000. The 43-year-old defenseman posted on Instagram that the Bruins decided to move forward with younger players. He had been Boston’s captain since 2006 and was the second European captain to win the Stanley Cup.

Training camps open over the next week. The season opens Jan. 13.

In other ice news:

— The Arizona Coyotes have signed veteran forward Derick Brassard to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 33-year-old Brassard had 10 goals and 22 assists in 66 games with the New York Islanders last season. Brassard has six 40-point seasons during his 13-year NHL career, including a career-high 60 with the New York Rangers in 2014-15. He had a career-high 27 goals with the Rangers a year later.

NBA-NEWS-RATINGS

NBA ratings for opening week up significantly from 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA said opening week this year was the most-watched week in the 15-year history of its YouTube account and that the league’s account was the most-watched on Instagram last week.

The league says that in terms of total hours, this season’s opening week was the most viewed since 2011. That also was the last time the NBA season opened during the week of Christmas. The NBA season typically opens in October.

Opening week of the NBA was also a huge hit on social media. The NBA saw a 36% increase in video views and a 279% increase in minutes watched in this year’s opening week compared with opening week in 2019.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— Longtime Indiana Pacers executive Donnie Walsh is retiring. The 79-year-old Walsh served in various capacities with the franchise, starting as an assistant coach in 1984 and working his way up through the front office. He was best known as the man who drafted Reggie Miller. Walsh took over as the general manager in 1986 and turned a team without a playoff win in its NBA history into a perennial Eastern Conference contender. He spent a brief stint as the New York Knicks’ president before returning to the Pacers.

ATP-QUERREY-INVESTIGATION

Sam Querrey handed suspended fine for COVID-19 violation

LONDON (AP) — American tennis player Sam Querrey was handed a suspended $20,000 fine by the ATP tour on Wednesday for breaching coronavirus protocols at the St. Petersburg Open in October.

Querrey left Russia on a private plane after testing positive for COVID-19, despite having been placed in isolation by local authorities. The ATP said its investigation into the incident concluded that Querrey’s conduct was “contrary to the integrity of the game.”

However, the fine will be lifted if the 33-year-old Querrey doesn’t commit any further violations of health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 during a six-month probationary period.