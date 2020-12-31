Austin Peay looks for home win vs EKU

Sports

Eastern Kentucky (8-2, 2-1) vs. Austin Peay (6-3, 2-1)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its fourth straight win over Eastern Kentucky at Winfield Dunn Center. The last victory for the Colonels at Austin Peay was a 79-70 win on Jan. 2, 2016.

TEAM LEADERS: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor has averaged 19.9 points and 11.1 rebounds while Reginald Gee has put up 11.3 points. For the Colonels, Tre King has averaged 16.5 points, eight rebounds and 2.6 steals while Wendell Green Jr. has put up 10.1 points, five assists and 2.2 steals.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Colonels have given up only 68 points per game to Ohio Valley opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 72.2 per game they gave up over five non-conference games.TERRIFIC TRE: King has connected on 33.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Governors are 5-0 when holding opponents to 45.5 percent or worse from the field, and 1-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Colonels are 6-0 when the team records at least 15 steals and 2-2 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Colonels have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Governors. Austin Peay has 26 assists on 75 field goals (34.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 53 of 99 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels fifth among Division I teams. Austin Peay has turned the ball over on 23.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Governors 303rd, nationally).

