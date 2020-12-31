Cincy looks to extend streak vs Tulsa

Sports

Tulsa (5-3, 2-1) vs. Cincinnati (2-5, 0-2)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Tulsa. In its last seven wins against the Golden Hurricane, Cincinnati has won by an average of 16 points. Tulsa’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2016, a 70-68 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Keith Williams, David DeJulius and Chris Vogt have collectively scored 45 percent of Cincinnati’s points this season. For Tulsa, Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner and Darien Jackson have scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 36.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Tulsa is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Golden Hurricane are 0-3 when opponents score more than 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Hurricane have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bearcats. Cincinnati has 41 assists on 75 field goals (54.7 percent) across its past three outings while Tulsa has assists on 45 of 77 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Tulsa has held opposing teams to 60.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all AAC teams. The Golden Hurricane have allowed just 53.3 points per game over their four-game winning streak.

