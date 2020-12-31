Hartford looks to extend streak vs Binghamton

Sports

Binghamton (1-6, 1-3) vs. Hartford (5-4, 2-2)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Binghamton. In its last seven wins against the Bearcats, Hartford has won by an average of 16 points. Binghamton’s last win in the series came on Jan. 25, 2017, a 76-55 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hartford’s Moses Flowers has averaged 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Traci Carter has put up 9.8 points and 2.6 steals. For the Bearcats, Brenton Mills has averaged 15.9 points and four rebounds while George Tinsley has put up 9.6 points and 8.3 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hawks have allowed just 60 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.MIGHTY MILLS: Mills has connected on 50 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Hartford has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 68.8 points while giving up 57.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bearcats. Hartford has an assist on 32 of 60 field goals (53.3 percent) over its past three outings while Binghamton has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton and Hartford are the class of the America East when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Bearcats are ranked first in the conference with 10.1 3-pointers made per game this season while the Hawks are ranked second with 8.1 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com