Kansas City looks to extend streak vs N. Dakota

Kansas City (4-5, 0-0) vs. North Dakota (1-8, 1-2)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City looks for its fifth straight conference win against North Dakota. Kansas City’s last Summit League loss came against the Grand Canyon Antelopes 71-66 on Feb. 13, 2020. North Dakota is looking to break its current five-game losing streak.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: North Dakota’s Filip Rebraca has averaged 16.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while Tyree Ihenacho has put up 7.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists. For the Roos, Josiah Allick has averaged 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while Brandon McKissic has put up 15.8 points.ACCURATE ALLICK: Allick has connected on 29.4 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last five games. He’s also converted 57.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kansas City is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Kansas City has lost its last four road games, scoring 55.5 points, while allowing 69.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas City defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Roos 21st among Division I teams. The North Dakota offense has turned the ball over on 22.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Fighting Hawks 274th, nationally).

