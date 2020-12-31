Lehigh gets 2020-21 campaign underway against Lafayette

Sports

Lafayette (0-0, 0-0) vs. Lehigh (0-0, 0-0)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of Pennsylvania programs are set to do battle as Lehigh gets the 2020-21 season underway by hosting the Lafayette Leopards. Lafayette went 19-12 last year and finished fourth in the Patriot League, while Lehigh ended up 11-21 and finished ninth in the Patriot League.

LAST SEASON: These conference foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, splitting the season series one game apiece.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette went 10-8 against conference foes last season. In those 18 games, the Leopards gave up 68.3 points per game while scoring just 68.1 per outing. Lehigh went 7-11 overall in Patriot League play, scoring 69.2 points and giving up 74.2 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com