Richmond looks to extend streak vs SBU

Saint Bonaventure (2-1, 0-1) vs. Richmond (7-2, 1-0)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond looks for its sixth straight conference win against Saint Bonaventure. Richmond’s last A10 loss came against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies 75-71 on Feb. 22, 2020. Saint Bonaventure fell 63-57 at Rhode Island in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Richmond has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Grant Golden, Blake Francis, Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Spiders points over the last five games.GRANT GETS BUCKETS: In nine games this season, Richmond’s Golden has shot 61.5 percent.

PERFECT WHEN: Richmond is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least two opposing shots. The Spiders are 1-2 this season when they block fewer than two shots.

FLOOR SPACING: Saint Bonaventure’s Dominick Welch has attempted 17 3-pointers and connected on 35.3 percent of them, and is 6 for 17 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Bonaventure is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.4 percent. The Bonnies have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.

