San Diego St. looks to extend streak vs CSU

Colorado State (5-1, 2-0) vs. San Diego State (6-1, 0-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Colorado State. In its last five wins against the Rams, San Diego State has won by an average of 13 points. Colorado State’s last win in the series came on March 10, 2017, a 71-63 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: San Diego State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matt Mitchell, Nathan Mensah, Jordan Schakel, Terrell Gomez and Trey Pulliam have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 75 percent of all Aztecs points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Isaiah Stevens has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 13 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rams have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aztecs. San Diego State has an assist on 37 of 72 field goals (51.4 percent) over its past three outings while Colorado State has assists on 47 of 72 field goals (65.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Colorado State has held opposing teams to 58.5 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MWC teams.

