Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL GAMES

Mississippi State beats Tulsa 28-26 in Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mississippi State beat No. 22 Tulsa 28-26 in the Armed Forces Bowl, which was played in a steady rain in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jo’quavious Marks and Will Rogers scored rushing touchdowns, Rogers threw one touchdown pass and Emmanuel Forbes scored on a 90-yard interception return for Mississippi State, which won for only the fourth time in 11 games this season.

Deneric Prince and Corey Taylor II had rushing touchdowns, Zach Smith threw a touchdown pass to Keylon Stokes and Zack Long kicked two field goals for Tulsa.

In other bowl action:

—Antonio Phillips returned an early interception 53 yards for a touchdown, Drew Plitt accounted for two scores and Ball State beat short-handed No. 19 San Jose State 34-13 in the Arizona Bowl. San Jose State had to play without its two coordinators and Mountain West Conference player of the year Cade Hall due to COVID-19 and other issues. The Cardinals took advantage, quick-hitting their way down the field on offense after Phillips’ interception for a 27-0 lead in the first quarter. The Mid-American champions bogged down in the second half but had four interceptions to win their first bowl game in 10 tries.

NBA-CAVALIERS-PACERS

Sabonis, 3-point shooting carry Pacers past Cavs, 119-99

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and made two of Indiana’s 16 3-pointers in the Pacers’ 119-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

All-Star guard Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh) hit four 3-pointers, reserves Doug McDermott and Aaron Holiday each had three and the Pacers finished 16 of 35 from long range. Indiana, playing seven of its first nine at home, improved to 4-1. Sabonis, the 6-foot-11 center who usually does most of his work inside, made both of his 3-point tries and shot 10 of 14 overall. He also had 11 rebounds. Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 28 points, and Darius Garland added 21. Cleveland was 12 of 23 on 3-pointers in the first of six straight road games. The Cavs are 3-2.

T25-MINNESOTA-WISCONSIN

Potter leads No. 6 Wisconsin in rout of No. 21 Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Micah Potter had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 Wisconsin to a 71-59 victory over No. 21 Minnesota. The Gophers (9-2, 2-2 Big Ten) scored a season-low 22 points in the first half with a brutal shooting performance and before the Badgers opened the second half on a 16-5 run. Potter added the exclamation point with dunk off a pick-and-roll from D’Mitrik Trice that put Wisconsin up 45-27. Wisconsin at one point pushed the lead to 26 and Minnesota didn’t get the deficit under 15 points until the final minute.

NFL-NEWS

Browns’ COVID-19 concerns grow with 2 more positive tests

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ COVID-19 troubles continued Thursday as rookie tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith tested positive. That forced the team to close its facility and delay practice for the second straight day, as the team prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday with a playoff spot on the line.

A win would put the Browns in the playoffs for the first time since 2002. The Steelers are resting several starters, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is 23-2-1 in his career against Cleveland.

A league spokesman said at this point the game will be played as scheduled, and that the situation is being closely monitored as standard contact tracing continues.

Bryant and Smith will miss Sunday’s game along with starting linebacker B.J. Goodson and safety Andrew Sendejo, both of whom tested positive.

In other NFL news:

—Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo will not play Sunday after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The decision by the team Thursday comes with Arizona set to play at the Los Angeles Rams in a regular-season finale and two playoff berths potentially on the line. The Cardinals need a win to get in. The Rams need a win or a loss by the Chicago Bears.

—Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Brockers joins receiver Cooper Kupp on the list ahead of the Rams’ season finale against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Kupp isn’t expected to rejoin the Rams in time for the game, while the team hasn’t speculated on Brockers’ availability. If Brockers is out for Sunday, it would be another blow to Los Angeles’ playoff hopes, which hinge on a win or a loss by Chicago.

—The Atlanta Falcons have placed center Alex Mack on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move came after the team stopped all in-person work at its practice facility and reported a positive COVID-19 test. The Falcons did only virtual work on Thursday following the positive test. The team says Sunday’s final regular-season game at Tampa Bay is not threatened.

—Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss Sunday’s regular-season finale at Buffalo. Coach Brian Flores shared the news with Fitzpatrick’s teammates during a Zoom meeting Thursday. Fitzpatrick’s positive test was first reported by NFL Network. Fitzpatrick replaced Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) last week in the fourth quarter and orchestrated an improbable comeback win at Las Vegas that allowed the Dolphins to retain control of their playoff chances.

In other NFL news:

—Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says there’s a possibility newly acquired defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison could play in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday at Chicago. The Packers claimed Harrison off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday as they looked to add depth to their defensive front for their playoff run. LaFleur said Thursday that Harrison is with the team already. The Packers are seeking to clinch the top seed in the NFC playoffs by beating the Bears on Sunday.

NHL-NEWS

Canada approves NHL camps, but provinces must rule on games

UNDATED (AP) — The Canadian government has given the OK to start NHL training camps. Citing “national interest grounds,” it issued an exemption Thursday to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to the country.

The five provinces with NHL franchises, however, must give their approval for games between Canadian teams during the regular season, which is scheduled to start Jan. 13. The seven Canadian teams will play in a new North Division. The Canadian teams will play each other only during the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs. They also won’t cross the U.S.-Canada border, which remains closed to nonessential travel.

The Ottawa Senators were one of seven clubs across the 31-team league to start training camp Thursday. The other six Canadian teams are to open training camp Sunday or Monday.

In other NHL news:

— Center Pierre-Luc Dubois has signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension that keeps him with the Blue Jackets through the 2021-22 season. The team says the 22-year-old Dubois will earn $3.35 million during the upcoming season and $6.65 million in the second year of the deal. Dubois has 65 goals and 93 assists in 234 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season. He is the fastest Blue Jackets player to record 100 career points to begin his NHL career, accomplishing the feat in 143 games.

MLB-WHITE SOX-MARSHALL

White Sox, Marshall avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and reliever Evan Marshall agreed Thursday to a $2 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration.

The 30-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 23 appearances last season — his second with the White Sox. He is 10-10 with a 3.96 ERA over seven years with Arizona, Seattle, Cleveland and Chicago.

Marshall earned $407,407 prorated last season from a $1.1 million salary. The White Sox have two players remaining eligible for arbitration — ace Lucas Giolito and right-hander Reynaldo López.