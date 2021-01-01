UNC looks for home win vs ND

Sports

Notre Dame (3-5, 0-2) vs. North Carolina (5-4, 0-2)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina looks for its fourth straight win over Notre Dame at Dean E. Smith Center. The last victory for the Fighting Irish at North Carolina was a 71-70 win on Jan. 5, 2015.

FAB FRESHMEN: North Carolina has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, Day’Ron Sharpe and RJ Davis have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Tar Heels points over the last five games.LIKEABLE LASZEWSKI: Nate Laszewski has connected on 57.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: North Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Tar Heels are 0-4 when opponents score more than 67 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Fighting Irish have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Heels. North Carolina has an assist on 46 of 82 field goals (56.1 percent) across its past three outings while Notre Dame has assists on 46 of 68 field goals (67.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 40.7 percent this year. That figure is the seventh-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Notre Dame stands at just 22.7 percent (ranked 280th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com