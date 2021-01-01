Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL SCHEDULE

Tide in control against Irish

UNDATED (AP) — It appears Alabama is going to make another appearance in the CFP championship game.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide led No. 4 Notre Dame, 21-7 as they neared the midway mark of the third quarter.

Mac Jones threw for three first-half touchdowns, two to fellow Heisman Trophy finalist Davonta Smith. Jones was near-perfect in the opening half, completing 14 of 16 passes for 182 yards. Smith had five receptions for 101 yards, including scoring grabs of 26 and 34 yards.

Najee Harris had 93 yards on seven carries by intermission.

The Tide were able to neutralize Irish quarterback Ian Book in the first half, holding him to 10 of 13 passing for 84 yards and no touchdowns.

In other New Year’s bowl games:

— Jack Podlesny kicked a 53-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to cap 11th-ranked Georgia’s fourth-quarter comeback in a 24-21 triumph over No. 6 Cincinnati. Zamir White’s 9-yard TD run trimmed Cincinnati’s lead to 21-16 before Podlesny hit two field goals to help the Bulldogs end the Bearcats’ bid for a perfect season. JT Daniels finished with 392 yards passing for Georgia, which tied a school record with eight sacks. Desmond Ridder completed 24 of 37 passes for 206 yards and two scores.

— Peyton Ramsey threw for three touchdowns and ran for a score to lead 14th-ranked Northwestern to its fourth straight bowl win, 35-19 against Auburn in the Citrus Bowl. Ramsey totaled 291 yards passing and 50 yards rushing as the 7-2 Wildcats bounced back from an ugly loss to Ohio State on Dec. 19 in the Big 10 championship game. Bo Nix threw for 292 yards for the 6-5 Tigers but was often frustrated by Northwestern’s defense, which came in ranked fifth in the nation with 15.5 points allowed per game.

NFL-NEWS

Packers lose Bakhtiari for season

UNDATED (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari will miss the rest of the season after the three-time Pro Bowl selection injured his knee in practice Thursday.

The injury comes six weeks after the standout left tackle agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth up to $105.5 million with a $30 million signing bonus.

Bakhtiari played a major role in helping the 12-3 Packers win a second straight NFC North title and and score a league-leading 31.6 points per game.

Also around the NFL:

— Dolphins coach Brian Flores expressed optimism about the likelihood quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s coronavirus infection is an isolated case within the team. Fitzpatrick went on the reserve-COVID-19 list Thursday and is expected to miss the regular-season finale at Buffalo on Sunday, when Miami will try to clinch an AFC wild-card berth.

— The Chargers have placed wide receiver Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Allen is tied for fifth in the NFL with 100 receptions and was recently selected to his fourth Pro Bowl. Tight end Hunter Henry remains on the COVID-19 list and will miss his second straight game Sunday at Kansas City.

— Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson will fill in for wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea on Sunday against the Steelers. Earlier this season, Brownson became the first female in NFL history to handle in-game assistant coaching duties when she substituted for tight ends coach Drew Petzing. The team said earlier this week that one of its coaches tested positive for COVID-19, but didn’t identify O’Shea.

MEN’S BASKETBALL-WEST VIRGINA

Tshiebwe leaves Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe (SHEEB’-way) has left the team for personal reasons and with no plans to return this season.

Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins says the decision didn’t catch him by surprise, adding that there was absolutely no chance the Congolese sophomore would return. Huggins didn’t specify why Tshiebwe left or why the coach felt the move wasn’t unexpected, but he said Tshiebwe has the team’s full support.

Tshiebwe’s production has slipped this season after he led the team in scoring and rebounding as a freshman a year ago.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL-POSTPONEMENTS

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 has postponed Saturday’s men’s basketball matchup between Arizona State and Washington due to COVID-19 issues within the Sun Devils program.

It’s the second straight postponement for the Sun Devils, who haven’t played since Dec. 16 and don’t have another game scheduled until next Thursday against UCLA.

The Pac-12 said it will work with all programs to try and reschedule the postponed games.

NBA-FINES

Players fined following Mavs-Hornets scrum

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined three players a total of $85,000 for their roles in an altercation during Wednesday’s game between Charlotte and Dallas.

The Mavericks’ James Johnson was fined $40,000 for shoving Charlotte’s Cody Martin out of bounds “aggressively confronting him and initiating the incident.” Martin’s $25,000 fine was for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official. Hornets guard Caleb Martin was fined $20,000 for entering the action and making contact with a referee.

NHL-ISLANDERS-SIGNINGS

Isles ink 3 as Barzal quarantines

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Islanders have retained forward Matt Martin and defenseman Andy Greene while working out a package with fellow unrestricted free agent Cory Schneider.

Martin had a career-high five goals during the 2020 playoffs, and Greene became invaluable after the Isles lost blueliner Johnny Boychuk to a concussion early in the postseason. Schnneider spent last season with the Devils, going 3-6-2 with an .887 save percentage in 13 games.

Team president Lou Lamoriello says restricted free agent Mathew Barzal is on Long Island and quarantining with the hope of working out a contract by the first day of training camp. Barzal has led the Islanders in scoring the last three seasons.