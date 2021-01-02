Little Rock looks for home win vs UTA

Sports

Texas-Arlington (4-5, 0-1) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (5-3, 1-0)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock looks for its sixth straight win over Texas-Arlington at Jack Stephens Center. The last victory for the Mavericks at Arkansas-Little Rock was a 75-68 win on Jan. 24, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Nikola Maric has averaged 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while Ruot Monyyong has put up 12 points and 8.8 rebounds. For the Mavericks, Shahada Wells has averaged 14.8 points and two steals while David Azore has put up 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.SHAHADA CAN SHOOT: Wells has connected on 47.1 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 63.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Texas-Arlington is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Texas-Arlington’s Griffin has attempted 45 3-pointers and connected on 35.6 percent of them, and is 7 for 20 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington as a collective unit has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have averaged 11.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com