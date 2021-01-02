Navy looks to sweep Bucknell

Sports

Navy (4-1, 1-0) vs. Bucknell (0-1, 0-1)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy goes for the season sweep over Bucknell after winning the previous matchup in Annapolis. The teams last met on Jan. 2, when the Midshipmen shot 48.3 percent from the field while limiting Bucknell’s shooters to just 37.9 percent on their way to a nine-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .DOMINANT DAVIS: Cam Davis has connected on 45 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST SEASON: These Patriot League foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, with Navy sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams went 8-10 against in-conference foes last season. Navy scored 65.1 points per game in those 18 matchups, while Bucknell put up 67.6 per contest.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com