Northeastern looks for home win vs Elon

Elon (3-2, 0-1) vs. Northeastern (2-5, 1-0)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its fifth straight win over Elon at Matthews Arena. The last victory for the Phoenix at Northeastern was a 51-49 win on Jan. 26, 2017.

LEADING THE WAY: This will be a Boston homecoming for Phoenix senior Ikenna Ndugba, who has averaged 6.4 points on the season. Sophomores Hunter McIntosh, who’s put up 17.4 points per game, and Hunter Woods, who’s averaged 9.2 points and six rebounds, have helped lead the way with Ndugba this year. On the opposing bench, Tyson Walker has averaged 16.1 points and 5.3 assists while Shaquille Walters has put up 8.9 points and seven rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Walker has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Northeastern field goals over the last three games. Walker has 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Huskies have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Phoenix. Northeastern has an assist on 33 of 65 field goals (50.8 percent) over its past three matchups while Elon has assists on 27 of 57 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Elon has held opposing teams to 65.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all CAA teams.

