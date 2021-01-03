NC A&T looks to extend streak vs SC St.

Sports

NC A&T (4-9, 1-0) vs. South Carolina State (0-11, 0-1)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over South Carolina State. NC A&T has won by an average of 8 points in its last five wins over the Bulldogs. South Carolina State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 10, 2018, a 90-85 win.

SUPER SENIORS: NC A&T has relied heavily on its seniors. Kameron Langley, Tyrone Lyons, Blake Harris and Kwe Parker have combined to account for 40 percent of all Aggies scoring this season, though that’s number’s dropped to 20 percent over the team’s last five games.EFFICIENT EDWARDS: Rahsaan Edwards has connected on 37.5 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: NC A&T is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 4-4 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 68.3 points while giving up 79.3.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T has committed a turnover on just 18.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all MEAC teams. The Aggies have turned the ball over only 13.8 times per game this season and just 11.7 times per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com