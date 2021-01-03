Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Ravens, Browns, Titans in playoffs

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are in the playoffs again, and the Cleveland Browns ended lengthy drought between berths by earning their first postseason trip since 2002.

The Ravens earned a possible trip to Tennessee in the wild-card round by routing Cincinnati 38-3. Cleveland had to hold off Pittburgh 24-22 to grab its wild-card spot.

The Titans clinched a playoff berth with Buffalo routing Miami 56-26, which left the Dolphins needing an Indianapolis loss to Jacksonville to salvage their playoff hopes. The Bills earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Tennessee has its third playoff spot in four seasons. A Tennessee win in Houston would give Tennessee its first AFC South title since 2008 and the AFC’s No. 4 seed.

Dallas had a chance to keep its hopes alive until Sunday night if the Cowboys could beat the Giants while needing a loss by Washington in the final game of the season. But the Giants intercepted Andy Dalton in the end zone with 1:15 left and pulled out a 23-19 victory.

Now it’s the Giants waiting to see if Philadelphia loses to Washington to make New York the first six-win team to make the playoffs in a 16-game regular season as the NFC East champs.

The NFC still has three berths up for grabs along with Green Bay needing a win over Chicago or a loss by Seattle to San Francisco to clinch the No. 1 seed and first-round bye.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

— Cam Newton had three touchdown passes and caught another and the New England Patriots rallied to beat the New York Jets 28-14. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for New England. It marked Newton’s first game with multiple passing touchdowns this season

NHL-PENGUINS-MARINO

Penguins sign D John Marino to 6-year extension

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are betting big on defenseman John Marino.

The team signed the 23-year-old Marino to a six-year contract extension on Sunday that carries an average annual value of $4.4 million.

The deal caps a meteoric rise for Marino, who was acquired from Edmonton in July 2019 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Marino impressed as a rookie last season, scoring six goals to go with 20 assists in 56 games to go with a plus-17 rating. Marino is the sixth rookie defenseman in team history to register 20 assists.

The contract starts immediately and runs through the 2026-27 season.

MLB-MARLINS MOVES

Detwiler signs with Marlins; Leon gets minor league deal

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran left-hander Ross Detwiler has signed a $850,000, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, whose primary offseason goal is to upgrade their bullpen.

Detwiler pitched in 16 games out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox in 2020, going 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 44 innings. He broke into the majors in 2007 and has a 4.56 ERA in 224 games for seven teams.

The Marlins also announced on Sunday the signing of veteran catcher Sandy Leon to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was designated for assignment.

Leon batted .136 in 25 games last year for Cleveland. He has a .216 career average in nine seasons with three teams.

SKI-WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S SLALOM

Vlhova edges Liensberger in slalom in Croatia; Shiffrin 4th

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Petra Vlhova has won the first women’s World Cup slalom of 2021, five days after her four-year-long joint winning streak with Mikaela Shiffrin ended. Skiing in fog and rain in Croatia, the overall leader from Slovakia beat Katharina Liensberger of Austria by five-hundredths of a second.

Swiss skier Michelle Gisin was 0.22 behind in third, with Shiffrin fourth. The American was trying for her 100th career World Cup podium. Last week Gisin became the first skier other than Vlhova or Shiffrin to win a World Cup slalom in 29 races since January 2017.

The race took place five days after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit central Croatia. Race organizers said they would donate 10% of the prize money to a relief fund for people whose houses have been damaged or destroyed, and the Croatian ski federation matched that donation.