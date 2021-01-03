Sports

T25 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Longhorns dismantle Jayhawks 84-59

UNDATED (AP) — Texas men’s basketball coach Shaka (SHAH’-kah) Smart was on the hot seat at the start of the season. That seat has cooled off quite a bit following an 8-1 start that includes Saturday’s thrashing of Kansas.

The eighth-ranked Longhorns tied the largest margin of victory by an opponent at Allen Fieldhouse, rolling to an 84-59 dismantling of the No. 3 Jayhawks. Courtney Ramey scored 18 points to lead five Texas players in double-figures. Andrew Jones added 14 points, Matt Coleman III had 13 and Jericho Sims had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the 8-1 Longhorns.

Jalen Wilson scored 20 points for the 8-2 Jayhawks, who shot 31% from the field and went just 3 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Kansas had won eight straight since a season-opening loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.

The first top-25 stunner of the day was authored by Alabama.

John Petty hit three critical 3-pointers and finished with 19 points in leading the Crimson Tide to a stunning victory over No. 7 Tennessee, 71-63.

Petty’s long-range shots, along with a pair from Joshua Primo were instrumental in the Tide turning a one-point halftime lead into a double-digit advantage midway through the second half.

Primo and Herbert Jones each finished with 11 points.

Victor Bailey scored 16 and Santiago Vescovi had 13 for the Volunteers, who shot just 32% from the field in falling to 7-1.

Elsewhere on the top-25 men’s basketball schedule:

— Gonzaga won its West Coast opener as Corey Kispert scored 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting in the top-ranked Bulldogs’ 85-62 pounding of San Francisco. Joel Ayayi (ah-YAY’-ee) added 18 points and Andrew Nembhard had 14 in the Zags’ 44th consecutive home win, the longest in the nation. Drew Timme (TIH’-mee) had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the rout.

— Jared Butler delivered 21 points and second-ranked Baylor resumed its Big 12 schedule with a victory over Iowa State, 76-65. Macio Teague (MAY’-see-oh teeg) and Davion Mitchell each had 13 points in the Bears’ closest win of the season. The Bears trailed 55-53 before a 10-0 spurt allowed them to pull away to improve to 9-0.

— Umoja Gibson made eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 29 points in Oklahoma’s 75-71 upset of ninth-ranked West Virginia. The Mountaineers shot 23% from the field in the first half, allowing the Sooners to build a 38-20 lead by the break.

— Luka Garza scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half of 10th-ranked Iowa’s 77-75 downing of No. 14 Rutgers. Jordan Bohannon scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Hawkeyes, while Keegan Murray had 14 points. Jacob Young had 17 points for the Scarlet Knights, who were just 4-for-12 from the foul line.

— Eleventh-ranked Creighton pulled out a 67-65 win over Providence on Christian Bishop’s go-ahead dunk with 0.8 seconds left. Marcus Zegarowski drained six 3-pointers and 20 points to help the 8-2 Bluejays earn their fourth straight victory.

— Jeremiah Tilmon dropped in a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for No. 12 Missouri in an 81-68 win against previously-unbeaten Arkansas. Xavier Pinson furnished 23 points and the Tigers outrebounded the Razorbacks, 51-36.

— Issac Likeleke and Avery Anderson III both had 17 points for Oklahoma State in an 82-77 victory against No. 13 Texas Tech. Bryce Williams scored 15 points, including a steal and breakaway dunk in overtime after the Cowboys coughed up an 11-point, second-half lead.

— No. 15 Illinois earned a 66-58 win over Purdue as Kofi Cockburn had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the Illini’s seventh straight Big Ten home win. Ayo Dosunmu (EYE’-oh doh-SOO’-mee) and Da’Monte Williams each added 12 points for the Illini, who withstood a 16-0 run that gave the Boilermakers a 39-33 lead.

— Aaron Henry scored a career-high 27 points and 17th-ranked Michigan State ended a three-game losing streak with an 84-77 decision over Nebraska. Joshua Langford had 15 points as the Spartans bounced back from a 25-point loss at Minnesota on Monday and beat Nebraska for the seventh straight time.

— No. 21 Oregon rolled to a 73-56 win over Stanford behind Chris Duarte’s 23 points. Eugene Omoruyi (oh-moh-ROO’-ee) dropped in 15 points and LJ Figueroa added 13 with 12 rebounds in the Ducks’ eighth win in a row.

NBA-SCHEDULE

The Wall is up in Houston

UNDATED (AP) — John Wall may not be 100% after missing almost two years due to injuries, but he’s pretty close.

Wall scored 28 points in the Rockets’ 102-94 verdict over the Kings. The former All-Star guard has contributed 50 points in two games since coming back from an Achilles’ injury.

The Rockets scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 92-81 with about 8½ minutes left. Eric Gordon led the team in that stretch, making a 3-pointer and three free throws before finishing with 21 points.

The Rockets played without guard James Harden, who was scratched less than an hour before tipoff because of a sprained right ankle.

Also in the NBA:

— The 76ers picked up a 127-112 win against the Hornets as Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) recorded a double-double and Ben Simmons had a triple-double. Embiid contributed 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Simmons chipped in 15 points, 12 boards and 11 assists. Tobias Harris added 24 points to help Philadelphia overcome Terry Rozier’s game-high 35 points for Charlotte.

— Austin Rivers made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:23 left and finished with 15 points to help the Knicks rally past the Pacers 106-102. R.J. Barrett delivered a team-high 25 points as New York won for the third time in four games to reach the .500 mark under new coach Tom Thibodeau. Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with a career-best 33 points but had his shot blocked with less than a minute to go.

— The Cavaliers were able to pull out a 96-91 win over the Hawks after trailing by 15 in the third quarter. Collin Sexton scored 27 points and Andre Drummond added 12 with 11 rebounds. JaVale McGee finished with 14 points, including a scooping runner that finally put Cleveland on top at 84-83.

— Darius Bazley had a season-high 19 points and George Hill scored 13 of his 18 in the third quarter of the Thunder’s 108-99 topping of the Magic. Al Horford finished with 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and drilled a straight-on 3-pointer with 50 seconds to play to help Oklahoma City halt a three-game skid. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds while outplaying Magic point guard Markelle Fultz, who made just five of 16 shots and finished with 12 points.

— Eric Bledsoe capped a 19-point, 10-assist performance with a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute of the Pelicans’ 120-116 verdict over the Raptors. Brandon Ingram capped his 31-point effort by draining four free throws over the final 13 seconds. Zion Williamson furnished 21 points for New Orleans, which squandered a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead before dropping the reigning Atlantic Division champs to 1-4.

NBA-OBIT-WESTPHAL

Hoops Hall of Famer Westphal dies

UNDATED (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal has died at 70, about five months after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Westphal won the 1974 NBA championship with Boston and helped the Phoenix Suns reach the 1976 Finals against the Celtics.

The five-time All-Star guard played in the NBA from 1972-84, averaging 15.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds.

Westphal moved into coaching and guided the Suns to the NBA Finals in 1993. He also was head coach of Seattle and Sacramento.

At the college level, Westphal coached at Southwestern Baptist Bible College (now Arizona Christian University), Grand Canyon and Pepperdine.

The Suns retired his No. 44 jersey.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-TEXAS-HEAD COACH

Sarkisian replaces Herman at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Steve Sarkisian is the new head football coach at Texas following the dismissal of Tom Herman after just four seasons.

Herman was brought in to return the Longhorns to national prominence. He led four bowl victories but got the team to the Big 12 title game just once.

Herman leaves with a 32-18 record at Austin, including a 1-4 mark versus archrival Oklahoma.

Sarkisian has been the architect of Alabama’s high-powered offense that includes Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith. He recently won the Broyles Award given to college football’s top assistant coach.

Sarkisian is expected to stay on at Alabama for the CFP championship game Jan. 11 against Ohio State.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL SCHEDULE

Two more bowl wins for SEC schools

UNDATED (AP) — The college bowl season continues even after the CFP semifinals were played, with just two top-10 teams on Saturday’s schedule.

Devon Achane had two late touchdown runs, including a 76-yarder with 3:44 left that put Texas A&M ahead to stay in a 41-27 victory over No. 14 North Carolina in the Orange Bowl. Kellen Mond passed for 232 yards and ran for a score for the 9-1 Aggies, who were in the Orange Bowl for the first time since 1944. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher improved to 3-0 in Orange Bowls, winning two previous ones at Florida State.

Matt Corral threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in leading Mississippi to a 26-20 upset of seventh-ranked Indiana in the Outback Bowl. Corral’s 3-yard pass to Dontario Drummond put the 5-5 Rebels ahead for good with 4:12 remaining.

Corral completed 30 of 44 passes without an interception, hours after first-year head coach Lane Kiffin received a new contract.

Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns as 12th-ranked Iowa State closed its season with a 34-17 rout of No. 25 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. Brock Purdy accounted for two scores and was 20 of 29 for 156 yards to help the Cyclones end up 9-3. Iowa State used its ball-control offense to dominate the time of possession and keep Oregon’s offense off the field for long stretches to win its first New Year’s Six bowl.

A.J. Rose ran for a career-high 148 yards and Kentucky took advantage of a pair of missed field goals to beat No. 24 North Carolina State, 23-21 in the Gator Bowl. Chris Rodriguez added 84 yards and two scores to help the Wildcats finish with 281 yards on the ground.

Kentucky led just 16-14 when Rodriguez scored on a 26-yard burst late in the game.

NFL-NEWS

Steelers’ roster shrinks again

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron and reserve linebacker Cassius Marsh on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting their status for the playoffs in jeopardy.

The move leaves the AFC North champions further depleted for their regular-season finale in Cleveland on Sunday. The 12-3 Steelers are already assured of finishing no worse than third in the AFC while the 10-5 Browns can end an 18-year playoff drought with a victory.

The team announced quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive end Cam Heyward, center Maurkice Pouncey will not make the trip, giving them additional rest ahead of the postseason. Kicker Chris Boswell and safety Terrell Edmunds are also out due to injury.

Also in the NFL:

— The Saints’ ground game has been decimated by COVID-19 issues ahead of Sunday’s game at Carolina. Running backs Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington will miss the game, as will fullback Michael Burton and running backs coach Joel Thomas. New Orleans has a chance to secure the top seed in the NFC and the home-field advantage that goes with it.

— The Titans have activated three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after he was placed on that list Tuesday. Four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski has been on the list since Monday.

— Dolphins reserve linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill will miss Sunday’s game at Buffalo because of an illness not related to COVID-19, the team said. Backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went on the reserve-COVID-19 list Thursday and will miss the game as Miami tries to clinch an AFC wild-card berth.

— The Seahawks have put offensive tackle Brandon Shell and safety Damarious Randall on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s the first time this season Seattle has put players currently on the active 53-man roster on the COVID-19 list.

— The Cowboys say three assistant coaches won’t make the trip to New York for the regular-season finale against the Giants after the club had already placed two players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Assistant head coach Rob Davis, assistant specials teams coach Matt Daniels and offensive assistant Scott Tolzien stayed home to adhere to NFL protocols related to the coronavirus. The winner between the Cowboys and Giants on Sunday can win the NFC East and host a playoff game if Washington loses to Philadelphia later in the day.

FOOTBALL-OBIT-LITTLE

Syracuse, Broncos star Little dies

UNDATED (AP) — Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little has died at 78.

Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse, running for over 2,700 yards and 46 touchdowns from 1964-66. He was the sixth overall pick in the ’66 AFL-NFL draft, going to Denver and playing nine seasons for the Broncos.

Little finished with 6,323 yards rushing and 43 touchdowns for the Broncos, leading the NFL with 1,133 yards in 1971. He had the most all-purpose yards in pro football and ranked second only to O.J. Simpson in yards rushing over his career.

Little was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

The Pro Football Hall said he died Friday night. No cause was given.