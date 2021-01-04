Dayton, Fordham meet in conference play

Sports

Dayton (5-2, 1-1) vs. Fordham (0-2, 0-2)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as Dayton squares off against Fordham. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Dayton beat George Mason by nine at home, while Fordham is coming off of an 89-52 loss at La Salle.

SENIOR STUDS: Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson and Jordy Tshimanga have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 82 percent of all Flyers points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Crutcher has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last three games. Crutcher has accounted for 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Dayton’s Watson has attempted 35 3-pointers and connected on 48.6 percent of them, and is 12 for 23 over his past five games.

LAST FIVE: Dayton has scored 71 points while allowing 67.2 points over its last five games. Fordham has managed 49.5 points while giving up 80 over its last five.

