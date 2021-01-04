Nebraska looks to end streak vs Purdue

Sports

Nebraska (4-7, 0-4) vs. Purdue (7-5, 2-3)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue looks to extend Nebraska’s conference losing streak to 22 games. Nebraska’s last Big Ten win came against the Iowa Hawkeyes 76-70 on Jan. 7, 2020. Purdue lost 66-58 at Illinois in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Trevion Williams is averaging 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Boilermakers. Sasha Stefanovic has paired with Williams and is accounting for 11.3 points per game. The Cornhuskers are led by Teddy Allen, who is averaging 18.2 points and 5.1 rebounds.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 34.8 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 65.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 4-2 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK STATS: Nebraska has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60.3 points and allowing 85 points during those contests. Purdue has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 76.2 points while giving up 61.8.

LOOSENING UP: Purdue’s defense has forced 11.5 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 7.7 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com