Sports

JAGUARS-MARRONE FIRED

Jaguars fire coach Doug Marrone after 15th consecutive loss

UNDATED (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired coach Doug Marrone a little more than 12 hours after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss.

It was a move many thought owner Shad Khan should have made at the end of 2019. But Khan gave Marrone another chance to make Jacksonville a playoff contender. Marrone came up well short of the owner’s expectations. That made Khan’s decision easy and expected.

The Jaguars canceled Marrone’s season-ending news conference scheduled for today and planned to make Khan available on a conference call. Marrone went 24-43 in four seasons.

EAGLES-QB BENCH

Pederson defends decision to bench Hurts in Eagles’ loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles chose to give a third-string quarterback playing time in a game with playoff implications for other teams.

Coach Doug Pederson benched Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a 20-14 loss to Washington on Sunday night.

The victory gave Washington (7-9) the NFC East title. The New York Giants (6-10) would’ve won the division crown if Philadelphia (4-11-1) had won. The decision didn’t go over well with Giants players posting their reaction on Twitter. Sudfeld hadn’t thrown a pass since 2018 and was picked on his second attempt. He also lost a fumble.

PANTHERS-GM SEARCH

AP source: Panthers ask permission to talk to GM candidates

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have begun their search for a new general manager.

A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have requested permission to talk to Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Browns vide president of player personnel Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The team is also expected to interview former Giants general manager Jerry Reese. The Panthers are looking for a replacement for Marty Hurney, who was fired last month. Carolina finished the season 5-11, failing to make the playoffs for the third straight season.

HEISMAN TROPHY CANDIDATAES

Heisman Trophy Preview: Loads of offense in four finalists

UNDATED (AP) — Two Alabama teammates, quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, join Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask as the finalists for the 86th annual Heisman Trophy.

Smith has already become the first wide receiver selected as Associated Press player of the year. Now, he’s trying to become the first receiver to win the Heisman since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991. The winner will be announced Tuesday night.

TOKYO-200 DAYS

The Tokyo Olympics hit the 200-days-to-go mark

TOKYO (AP) — The countdown clock for the postponed Tokyo Olympics has hit 200 days to go.

Also, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said he’d consider calling a state of emergency as new coronavirus cases surge to record numbers in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures.

Japan has never had a lockdown for the coronavirus, attempting to juggle the economy and health risks. It’s nearing deadline time for Tokyo Olympic organizers, the International Olympic Committee, and various Japanese government entities as they try to pull off the Games in the middle of a pandemic.