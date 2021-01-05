ACU, HBU meet in conference play

Sports

Abilene Christian (9-2, 1-0) vs. Houston Baptist (2-7, 1-0)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes meet as Abilene Christian takes on Houston Baptist. Abilene Christian beat Lamar by 18 in its last outing. Houston Baptist is coming off a 99-93 overtime win over Northwestern State in its most recent game.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Abilene Christian’s Kolton Kohl, Coryon Mason and Reggie Miller have combined to account for 36 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 35 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.PRECISE PEDRO: Through nine games, Houston Baptist’s Pedro Castro has connected on 51.7 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 84.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Houston Baptist is 0-7 this year when it scores 79 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 80.

PERFECT WHEN: Abilene Christian is a perfect 7-0 when the team records at least 10 offensive rebounds. The Wildcats are 2-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 31.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Wildcats second among Division I teams. Houston Baptist has turned the ball over on 22.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Huskies 293rd, nationally).

