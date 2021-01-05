Auburn, Ole Miss seek first conference win

Sports

Auburn (6-4, 0-2) vs. Mississippi (5-3, 0-1)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn meets Mississippi as both teams look for its first SEC win of the season. Auburn fell short in a 68-66 game at Texas A&M in its last outing. Mississippi lost 83-79 loss at home against Wichita State in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Auburn’s Allen Flanigan, Justin Powell and JT Thor have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 40 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALLEN: Flanigan has connected on 41.8 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rebels. Mississippi has 45 assists on 84 field goals (53.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Auburn has assists on 51 of 77 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Mississippi defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27 percent of all possessions, which is the 12th-highest rate in the country. Auburn has turned the ball over on 23.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 315th among Division I teams).

