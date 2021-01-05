UNO hopes to end skid vs Central Ark.

Sports

New Orleans (1-8, 0-1) vs. Central Arkansas (2-7, 1-0)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks to end its five-game losing streak as it battles Central Arkansas. New Orleans is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Central Arkansas is coming off an 81-67 win in Lake Charles over McNeese State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Central Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Rylan Bergersen, DeAndre Jones, Eddy Kayouloud and Jared Chatham have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.GIFTED GREEN: Troy Green has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Central Arkansas is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

COLD SPELL: New Orleans has lost its last six road games, scoring 62.7 points, while allowing 78.2 per game.

LAST FIVE: New Orleans has averaged only 66.4 points per game over its last five games. The Privateers are giving up 76 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com