Belmont looks to extend streak vs Southeast Mo.

Sports

Southeast Missouri (3-6, 1-2) vs. Belmont (10-1, 4-0)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 17th straight conference win against Southeast Missouri. Belmont’s last OVC loss came against the Austin Peay Governors 86-78 on Jan. 25, 2020. Southeast Missouri beat Tennessee State by four at home in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Southeast Missouri has relied heavily on its seniors. Chris Harris, DQ Nicholas, Nolan Taylor and Nana Akenten have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Redhawks points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bruins have allowed only 62.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 71.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CHRIS: Harris has connected on 35.8 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Belmont’s Luke Smith has attempted 80 3-pointers and connected on 45 percent of them, and is 10 of 26 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: Southeast Missouri has dropped its last four road games, scoring 66.5 points and allowing 72.5 points during those contests. Belmont has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.3 points while giving up 57.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri has attempted more free throws per game than any other OVC team. The Redhawks have averaged 25.1 free throws per game and 30.7 per game over their last three games.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com