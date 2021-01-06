Siena looks to extend streak vs Canisius

Sports

Canisius (3-3, 3-3) vs. Siena (2-0, 2-0)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its 13th straight conference win against Canisius. Siena’s last MAAC loss came against the St. Peter’s Peacocks 85-80 on Feb. 2, 2020. Canisius snuck past St. Peter’s by three points on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Siena’s Jalen Pickett, Manny Camper and Nick Hopkins have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all Saints scoring this season.MIGHTY MALEK: Malek Green has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena has turned the ball over on just 13.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Saints have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.

