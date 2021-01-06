Tennessee St. looks to end streak vs UTM

Sports

UT Martin (3-4, 1-2) vs. Tennessee State (1-6, 0-4)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin looks to extend Tennessee State’s conference losing streak to six games. Tennessee State’s last OVC win came against the Morehead State Eagles 74-67 on March 4, 2020. UT Martin is looking to break its current four-game losing streak.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tennessee State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Mark Freeman, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., Shakem Johnson and Josh Linder have combined to account for 57 percent of all Tigers scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 40 percent over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Skyhawks have given up only 79 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 86 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.CLUTCH CAMERON: Cameron Holden has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Skyhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Tennessee State has 38 assists on 70 field goals (54.3 percent) across its past three outings while UT Martin has assists on 39 of 63 field goals (61.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State is rated second in the OVC with an average of 75 possessions per game.

