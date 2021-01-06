Sports

NFL-NEWS

Browns working virtually due to COVID-19 issues

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns continue to work virtually while trying to get a handle on a COVID-19 situation that has knocked coach Kevin Stefanski out of Sunday’s playoff game in Pittsburgh.

Stefanski says he feels well despite contracting COVID-19, but that he’s obviously disappointed he’ll have to miss Cleveland’s first playoff game since the 2002 season.

Stefanski was one of five positive tests for the Browns on Tuesday. He is working from home as the team’s facility remains closed.

Stefanski said Wednesday that the team did not have any new positive cases and that contact tracing continues.

In other NFL news:

— The New York Jets have kicked off their coaching search by interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (bee-EN’-uh-mee). The 51-year-old is one of the most popular candidates around the league after helping the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) win the Super Bowl last year and directing the NFL’s No. 1 offense this season. Bieniemy also interviewed with Atlanta and Detroit earlier this week. This is the second time Bieniemy has interviewed with the Jets. The first came in 2019 before New York hired Adam Gase.

— Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has resigned, one season after coming out of retirement. The announcement was made Wednesday, one day after Gailey’s 69th birthday and one day after coach Brian Flores said he expected all of his assistant coaches would return in 2021. With Gailey calling plays, the Dolphins scored 404 points, their highest total since 1986. He had a major role in the development of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah), who struggled at times but went 6-3 as a starter. The Dolphins finished 10-6 with one of the NFL’s youngest teams. A blowout loss Sunday at Buffalo kept them out of the playoffs.

— Testing is replacing tailgating in the parking lot at Bills Stadium, with a limited number of fans being allowed to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Before that can happen, New York state guidelines require the 6,700 or so fans plus another 200 employees and members of the media first test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of kickoff. Each person must show their ID and proof of a negative test before being allowed in the facility. The tests will be conducted Wednesday and Thursday by New Jersey-based BioReference Laboratories. The company is converting a portion of the expansive stadium lots into a drive-thru testing site.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence declaring for NFL draft

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has made it official — he’s heading to the NFL.

The 6-foot-6 QB with the power arm and flowing hair released a video on social media Wednesday announcing he was leaving school and declaring for the NFL draft.

Lawrence had said in September he planned to play his junior season, graduate in December and move on to the NFL. However, in October, Lawrence discussed keeping his options open, which included possibly returning for another year of college as discussions of the No. 1 pick intensified between the then winless New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars finished 1-15 and have the top pick in the draft and are expected to take Lawrence.

Lawrence finished 34-2 in his college career, leading Clemson to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the national title after the 2018 season. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy race Tuesday night to Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.

In other college football news:

— Memphis quarterback Brady White has won the William V. Campbell Trophy given to the top scholar-athlete in college football. White was one of 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy selected by the National Football Foundation. As the winner, White receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship. The sixth-year senior is working on a doctorate in liberal studies. He came to Memphis as a graduate transfer after earning a business degree in three years at Arizona State and then earned a master’s in sports administration in one year at Memphis.

— North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman says he plans to leave the 24th-ranked Wolfpack as a graduate transfer. Hockman posted a statement on social media Wednesday announcing his decision. It came after the redshirt junior and former Florida State transfer started nine games for N.C. State. Hockman helped the Wolfpack to eight wins and an appearance in the Gator Bowl. He started the first two games before Devin Leary took over after being sidelined for much of preseason camp due to COVID-19 protocols. But Leary went down to a season-ending leg injury in October and Hockman started the final six games.

— A diversity study finds increasing numbers of women and people of color in leadership positions at the Football Bowl Subdivision level of college athletics for 2020. Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) issued slightly improved grades of a B- for racial hiring and a D-plus overall compared to the 2019 edition. Those scores were a C for racial hiring and a D overall the previous year, though the gender-hiring grade was an F in both report cards. Lead report author Richard Lapchick called the gains “marginal” in an interview with The Associated Press.

NHL-NEWS

Blue Jackets sign Bjorkstrand to 5-year contract extension

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year contract extension worth $27 million.

The deal will keep one of the team’s best young players in Columbus through the 2025-26 season. The 25-year-old had one season remaining on his current contract.

Bjorkstrand led the team in goals, game-winning goals and multi-point outings, and he finished third in shots despite missing 21 games due to injury last season. The native of Denmark was a third-round draft pick by Columbus in 2013.

In other NHL news:

— Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons is expected to miss the entire season after having surgery to repair a hamstring injury he suffered in a team scrimmage on Monday. The Sabres announced Girgensons’ injury upon returning to training camp Wednesday following a day off and said the timetable for recovery is about six months. The Latvian was preparing for his eighth season in Buffalo after being re-signed to a three-year, $6.6 million contract in October. Sabres captain Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) made his training camp debut after missing the first four days with a lower body injury. Goalie Linus Ullmark also practiced for the first time after completing his self-quarantine requirements.

NBA-NEWS

Cavs’ Garland has shoulder sprain, Exum could miss 2 months

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers starting guard Darius Garland could be out another week with a shoulder sprain, and guard Danté Exum could miss two months with a calf strain.

Cleveland provided the injury updates before playing the Orlando Magic for the second time in three days. Garland began experiencing discomfort in his shoulder last week. He was kept out of Monday’s loss and underwent an MRI. The second-year guard is averaging 17.2 points and 6.3 assists in six starts.

Exum injured his calf in the first quarter Monday. The Cavaliers said he’ll begin treatments and rehab and is expected to miss approximately 6 to 8 weeks.

In other NBA news:

— Detroit Pistons rookie guard Killian Hayes has a torn labrum in his right hip and will continue to be evaluated by the team’s medical staff. The team announced Hayes’ condition Wednesday but did not give a timeline for his expected recovery. He had an MRI on Tuesday. Detroit drafted Hayes with the No. 7 pick last year. He has averaged 4.6 points and 21.1 minutes in seven games. The Pistons play at Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

— The NBA is urging teams to make increased commitments toward providing mental health resources to players and staff, releasing updated guidelines to reflect the challenge of playing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The league told teams they should establish “education and awareness materials focused on managing mental health during times of uncertainty and coping strategies for addressing the emotional toll of the pandemic.” Other new guidance includes that social distancing guidelines still need to be followed when mental health services are provided at a team facility, and that teams should offer “ample availability for telehealth services.”