Sports

NFL-NEWS

Browns working virtually due to COVID-19 issues

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns continue to work virtually while trying to get a handle on a COVID-19 situation that has knocked coach Kevin Stefanski out of Sunday’s playoff game in Pittsburgh.

Stefanski says he feels well despite contracting COVID-19, but that he’s obviously disappointed he’ll have to miss Cleveland’s first playoff game since the 2002 season.

Stefanski was one of five positive tests for the Browns on Tuesday. He is working from home as the team’s facility remains closed.

Stefanski said Wednesday that the team did not have any new positive cases and that contact tracing continues.

In other NFL news:

— While sick of the losing seasons, co-owner John Mara felt the New York Giants established a foundation and culture under rookie coach Joe Judge, giving him optimism the playoffs may not be far away. Mara also disclosed today that 69-year-old Dave Gettleman would be back for a fourth season. The team has won 15 games in his first three years as general manager

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Lawrence declaring for NFL draft

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has officially thrown his name into the NFL draft.

Lawrence had said in September he planned to play his junior season, graduate in December and move on to the NFL. Lawrence discussed in October keeping his options open, which included possibly returning for another year of college as discussions of the No. 1 pick intensified between the then winless New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence finished 34-2 in his college career, leading Clemson to three ACC titles and the national title after the 2018 season. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy race Tuesday night to Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.

In other college football news:

— Memphis quarterback Brady White has won the William V. Campbell Trophy given to the top scholar-athlete in college football. White passed for 3,380 yards this season and 31 touchdowns this season.

— Alabama star receiver Jaylen Waddle has returned to practice, but it’s not clear yet whether he will play in Monday’s national championship game against Ohio State. Waddle hasn’t played since breaking his right ankle while returning the opening kickoff against Tennessee on Oct. 4. Without Waddle available, DeVonta Smith went on to put up big enough numbers to win the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday.

— North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman says he plans to leave the 24th-ranked Wolfpack as a graduate transfer. It came after the redshirt junior and former Florida State transfer started nine games for N.C. State. Hockman helped the Wolfpack to eight wins and an appearance in the Gator Bowl.

— A diversity study finds increasing numbers of women and people of color in leadership positions at the Football Bowl Subdivision level of college athletics for 2020. Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport issued slightly improved grades of a B- for racial hiring and a D-plus overall compared to the 2019 edition. Those scores were a C for racial hiring and a D overall the previous year.

NHL-NEWS

Blue Jackets re-sign Bjorkstrand

UNDATED (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year contract extension worth $27 million.

The deal will keep one of the team’s best young players in Columbus through the 2025-26 season. The 25-year-old had one season remaining on his current contract.

Bjorkstrand led the team in goals, game-winning goals and multi-point outings, and he finished third in shots despite missing 21 games due to injury last season.

In other NHL news:

— Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons is expected to miss the entire season after having surgery to repair a hamstring injury he suffered in a team scrimmage on Monday. Sabres captain Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) made his training camp debut after missing the first four days with a lower body injury. Goalie Linus Ullmark also practiced for the first time after completing his self-quarantine requirements.

— The Predators have signed forward Luke Kunin to a two-year, $4.6 million contract. Kunin played 63 games for the Wild last season, scoring 15 goals and 31 points.

NBA-NEWS

Cavs’ Garland has shoulder sprain, Exum could miss 2 months

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers starting guard Darius Garland could be out another week with a shoulder sprain, and guard Danté Exum could miss two months with a calf strain.

Garland began experiencing discomfort in his shoulder last week. He was kept out of Monday’s loss and underwent an MRI. The second-year guard is averaging 17.2 points and 6.3 assists in six starts.

Exum injured his calf in the first quarter Monday.

In other NBA news:

— Pistons rookie guard Killian Hayes has a torn labrum in his right hip and will continue to be evaluated by the team’s medical staff. Hayes has averaged 4.6 points and 21.1 minutes in seven games.

— The league is urging teams to make increased commitments toward providing mental health resources to players and staff, releasing updated guidelines to reflect the challenge of playing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The league told teams they should establish “education and awareness materials focused on managing mental health during times of uncertainty and coping strategies for addressing the emotional toll of the pandemic.”