BC looks to knock off No. 22 Virginia

Sports

No. 22 Virginia (6-2, 2-0) vs. Boston College (2-8, 0-4)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Virginia looks to give Boston College its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Boston College’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers 60-53 on Jan. 7, 2020. Virginia beat Wake Forest by nine at home in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia’s Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Trey Murphy III have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Cavaliers points over the last five games.SOLID SAM: Hauser has connected on 34.1 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cavaliers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Boston College has an assist on 30 of 76 field goals (39.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Virginia has assists on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Virginia offense has turned the ball over on 13.8 percent of its possessions, the fifth-best mark in Division I. 21.1 percent of all Boston College possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Eagles are ranked 252nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com