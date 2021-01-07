Bouknight, UConn visit Butler

Sports

UConn (5-1, 2-1) vs. Butler (3-5, 2-3)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as James Bouknight and UConn will face Jair Bolden and Butler. The sophomore Bouknight has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.4 over his last five games. Bolden, a senior, is averaging 11 points over the last five games.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Butler has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Bolden, Chuck Harris, Bryce Nze and Myles Tate have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAMES: Bouknight has connected on 32.4 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Butler is 0-5 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Butler has 35 assists on 66 field goals (53 percent) over its previous three matchups while UConn has assists on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 42.5 percent. The Huskies have averaged 16 offensive boards per game.

