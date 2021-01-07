Carter, Hartford visit UMass Lowell

Sports

Hartford (7-4, 4-2) vs. UMass Lowell (3-7, 2-4)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Traci Carter and Hartford will face Obadiah Noel and UMass Lowell. Carter is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games. Noel has scored 32 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.6 over his last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Noel has averaged 21.2 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the way for the River Hawks. Darion Jordan-Thomas has complemented Noel and is maintaining an average of 6.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been led by Carter, who is averaging 10.5 points and three steals.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The River Hawks have given up only 67.3 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 78.5 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Noel has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all UMass Lowell field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 36 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: UMass Lowell is 0-6 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the River Hawks. UMass Lowell has 31 assists on 74 field goals (41.9 percent) across its past three outings while Hartford has assists on 35 of 67 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell has attempted the second-most free throws among all America East teams. The River Hawks have averaged 23.2 foul shots per game this season.

