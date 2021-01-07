CS Fullerton looks to extend streak vs Long Beach St.

Sports

Long Beach State (2-3, 1-1) vs. Cal State Fullerton (1-2, 0-2)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Long Beach State. In its last six wins against the Beach, Cal State Fullerton has won by an average of 5 points. Long Beach State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 20, 2018, an 81-73 victory.

STEPPING UP: Cal State Fullerton’s Tray Maddox Jr. has averaged 14.3 points while Dante Maddox Jr. has put up 10.7 points. For the Beach, Isaiah Washington has averaged 16.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while Michael Carter III has put up 15.6 points.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Washington has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Beach have averaged 26.4 free throws per game.

