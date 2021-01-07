Miami looks to end streak vs NC State

Sports

Miami (4-5, 0-4) vs. North Carolina State (6-2, 2-1)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State looks to extend Miami’s conference losing streak to six games. Miami’s last ACC win came against the Syracuse Orange 69-65 on March 7, 2020. North Carolina State lost 74-70 in overtime on the road to Clemson in its most recent game.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Miami’s Isaiah Wong, Harlond Beverly and Nysier Brooks have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Hurricanes points over the last five games.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Wong has connected on 30.4 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Miami is 0-5 when it allows at least 66 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

STREAK SCORING: North Carolina State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.6 points while giving up 62.8.

STINGY STATE: North Carolina State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.5 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.

