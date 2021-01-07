Moody, Arkansas host Georgia

Sports

Georgia (7-2, 0-2) vs. Arkansas (9-2, 1-2)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Sahvir Wheeler and Georgia will battle Moses Moody and Arkansas. The sophomore Wheeler is averaging 12.8 points and 6.4 assists over the last five games. Moody, a freshman, is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Arkansas’ Moody, JD Notae and Desi Sills have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.SOLID SAHVIR: Wheeler has connected on 22.9 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Georgia is 6-0 when it holds opponents to 42.4 percent or worse from the field, and 1-2 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Arkansas is 7-0 when it allows 42.4 percent or less from the field and 2-2 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas is ranked first among SEC teams with an average of 87.2 points per game.

