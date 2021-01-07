Navy puts streak on line vs Lehigh

Sports

Navy (5-1, 2-0) vs. Lehigh (1-1, 1-1)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it faces Lehigh. Navy is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Lehigh lost 82-70 to Lafayette in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Lehigh’s Nic Lynch has averaged 21 points and eight rebounds while Marques Wilson has put up 23 points and 2.5 steals. For the Midshipmen, Cam Davis has averaged 20.5 points while John Carter Jr. has put up 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 41.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Navy’s Carter has attempted 39 3-pointers and connected on 30.8 percent of them, and is 5 of 18 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Navy offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-lowest rate in the nation. The Lehigh defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 13.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 340th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com