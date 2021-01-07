NW State, McNeese St. seek first conference win

Sports

Northwestern State (1-12, 0-2) vs. McNeese State (6-4, 0-2)

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State goes up against McNeese State as both teams look for its first Southland win of the season. Northwestern State came up short in a 75-67 game at home to Incarnate Word on Wednesday. McNeese State lost 81-67 to Central Arkansas on Saturday.

.MIGHTY MASSNER: Trenton Massner has connected on 31.4 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 65.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern State has lost its last nine road games, scoring 67.2 points, while allowing 88.1 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Demons. McNeese State has 60 assists on 93 field goals (64.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Northwestern State has assists on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 90.8 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys sixth among Division 1 teams. The Northwestern State defense has allowed 83.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 248th).

