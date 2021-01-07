UMBC, New Hampshire meet in conference play

Sports

Maryland-Baltimore County (7-2, 3-1) vs. New Hampshire (4-3, 3-1)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County visits New Hampshire in an America East matchup. New Hampshire won over Maine 62-58 on Sunday, while Maryland-Baltimore County came up short in a 75-69 game at home to Binghamton on Dec. 12.

LEADING THE WAY: Jayden Martinez is putting up 14.7 points and 9.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Wildcats. Marque Maultsby has paired with Martinez and is producing 9.7 points per game. The Retrievers have been led by R.J. Eytle-Rock, who is averaging 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Wildcats have given up just 59.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 78.5 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.EXCELLENT EYTLE-ROCK: Eytle-Rock has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last five games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Maryland-Baltimore County is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Retrievers are 1-2 when opponents score more than 67.

STREAK SCORING: Maryland-Baltimore County has won its last four road games, scoring 69 points, while allowing 59.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all America East teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com