Sports

NFL-NEWS

Texans hire Patriots exec Caserio as general manager

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have hired Nick Caserio to be their general manager.

The longtime executive with the New England Patriots replaces Bill O’Brien, who was the team’s coach and general manager before he was fired after this season’s 0-4 start.

Caserio has spent the last 20 seasons with the Patriots and has been the director of player personnel in New England since 2008. The Patriots reached the Super Bowl nine times and won the title six times during Caserio’s 20 seasons with the team. They won the AFC East title 17 times during Caserio’s time in New England.

He joins a team that became one the league’s worst in 2020, finishing at 4-12 after winning the AFC South the previous two seasons. He’ll be tasked with trying to improve a franchise without a first- or second-round pick in this year’s draft after they were both traded to Miami in the deal that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston two years ago.

In other NFL news:

— The Cleveland Browns remain away from their facility and practice field while awaiting COVID-19 results only days before their first playoff game in nearly two decades. The team has been limited to only virtual meetings in the aftermath of coach Kevin Stefanski, Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and three others testing positive for the virus on Tuesday. The Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in an AFC wild-card game. Stefanski will not be on the sideline for Cleveland’s first postseason appearance since Jan. 5, 2003. NFL rules prohibit any coaches from taking part remotely during games. The Browns are hoping to get some players back from the COVID-19 list for the game. One is star cornerback Denzel Ward. He tested positive last week and missed Cleveland’s 24-22 win over Pittsburgh last Sunday.

— The playing status of Bills top receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley is uncertain for Buffalo’s wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Coach Sean McDermott provided no definitive update whether either will be able to play in speaking before Buffalo’s practice on Thursday. Beasley has already missed one game after hurting his knee in the fourth quarter of a 38-9 win at New England on Dec. 28. Diggs led the NFL with 127 catches for 1,535 yards, and was added to the injury report this week with an oblique injury. He was listed as limited in practice Tuesday and did not practice Wednesday.

— The Atlanta Falcons have resumed their search for a new coach by interviewing Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The Falcons said Thursday they conducted a virtual interview with Brady on Wednesday. The 31-year-old Brady is a popular name in coaching searches after only one season as an NFL coordinator. The Chargers and Texans also have received permission from the Panthers to interview him. Brady moved to Carolina last season after helping lead LSU to a national championship. His role as LSU’s passing game coordinator with quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, was a key to the Tigers’ championship. Brady is the fourth candidate to be interviewed by the Falcons.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CHATTANOOGA ASSISTANT FIRED

Chattanooga fires football assistant after ‘appalling’ tweet

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chattanooga has fired an offensive line coach following a social media post disparaging both the state of Georgia and Stacey Abrams as “Fat Albert.”

In the tweet caught by screen grabs, Chris Malone posted on Twitter on Tuesday night: “Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!! Enjoy the buffet Big Girl!! You earned it!!! Hope the money is good, still not governor!”

The Twitter account was deleted by Wednesday night.

Chattanooga athletic director Mark Wharton issued a statement Thursday calling the post “totally inappropriate” and “appalling.” Wharton said “that individual” is no longer a part of the program, without specifying it was Malone.

Malone was no longer listed on the Chattanooga staff website Thursday morning.

TENNIS-DOPING-YASTREMSKA

Tennis pro Yastremska provisionally suspended for doping

LONDON (AP) — Top 30 tennis pro Dayana Yastremska has been provisionally suspended for failing an out-of-competition doping test.

The International Tennis Federation said Thursday that Yastremska, a 20-year-old Ukrainian, tested positive for mesterolone metabolite, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone. A punishment won’t be decided until after a full hearing.

Yastremska reached a career-high ranking of No. 21 in January 2020, and her best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in her main-draw debut there in 2019. She has won three WTA singles titles.

TOKYO-TORCH DISPLAY SHUT

Spreading virus pulls Olympic torches off display in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is halting a public display of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic torches as new virus cases jump in the country and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga orders a state of emergency for Tokyo and the surrounding areas until next month.

Tokyo reported 2,447 new cases on Thursday. This is a jump of 850 cases — just over 50% — from the day before. Tokyo was reporting just a few hundred new cases a few months ago.

The rapid spread of the virus in Japan is imperiling plans for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which are to open on July 23. The Paralympics begin on Aug. 24.

The Olympics were postponed nine months ago because of the pandemic. A poll last month by Japanese broadcaster NHK showed 63% of 1,200 Japanese surveyed think the Games should be postponed again — or canceled.

Japan has attributed about 3,500 deaths to COVID-19, a moderate success rates in controlling the virus for a country of 125 million.