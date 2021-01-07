Sports

MLB-METS-INDIANS TRADE

Mega deal: Indians trade star Lindor, Carrasco to Mets

CLEVELAND (AP) — Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) is moving to a new city and team that is willing to meet his salary demands.

The four-time Cleveland All-Star shortstop — and one of baseball’s best all-around players — was traded Thursday by the Indians along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball’s highest levels.

The cash-strapped Indians sent Lindor and Carrasco to the Mets for infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene. Cleveland hopes the move will keep it competitive and capable of ending baseball’s longest World Series title drought.

Dealing Lindor, who is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season, was inevitable for the mid-market Indians, who are unable to compete financially with MLB’s big spenders and dropped roughly $30 million in dealing two prominent players and fan favorites. For the Mets, landing Lindor is a home run and another major move by hedge fund owner Steven Cohen, who bought the team on Nov. 6 from the Wilpon and Katz families and has pledged to increase spending. One of his next big-ticket items figures to be signing Lindor to a long-term contract, something the Indians couldn’t do.

In other MLB moves:

—Bianca Smith will make history in March when she begins her job as a Red Sox minor league coach, becoming the first Black woman in Major League Baseball history to serve as an on-field coach. She comes to Boston from Division III Carroll University where she was an assistant athletic director and baseball team hitting coordinator. She also has previously interned for the Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers and in the MLB league office.

NFL-NEWS

Browns place safety Ronnie Harrison on COVID-19 list

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have placed safety Ronnie Harrison on the COVID-19 reserve list while they await permission from the NFL to practice before Cleveland’s first playoff game since 2003.

Harrison is the latest on the list for the Browns, who will be without coach Kevin Stefanski for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after he tested positive with the virus. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, says there has been “some spread” amongst the Browns players.

Safety Andrew Sendejo was activated from the COVID list as Harrison was added, but the team is down seven rotational players and six coaches at this point and its training facility in Berea, Ohio, remains closed.

The Browns haven’t had an on-field workout this week. Quarterback Baker Mayfield says he hasn’t thrown a pass since last Sunday and has been working on his footwork at home. Contact tracing and a review of test results is ongoing before a decision is made on practice Thursday. An NFL spokesman said there “is no change to the status of the game.”

In other NFL news:

— The Houston Texans have hired Nick Caserio to be their general manager. The longtime executive with the New England Patriots replaces Bill O’Brien, who was the team’s coach and general manager before he was fired after this season’s 0-4 start. Caserio has spent the last 20 seasons with the Patriots and has been the director of player personnel in New England since 2008. The Patriots reached the Super Bowl nine times and won the title six times during Caserio’s 20 seasons with the team. They won the AFC East title 17 times during Caserio’s time in New England. Caserio joins a team that became one the league’s worst in 2020, finishing at 4-12 after winning the AFC South the previous two seasons. He’ll be tasked with trying to improve a franchise without a first- or second-round pick in this year’s draft after they were both traded to Miami in the deal that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston two years ago.

— The playing status of the Bills’ two top receivers, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, is uncertain for Buffalo’s wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Both were listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis on Thursday. For Beasley, who has missed one game, it marked the first time he’s practiced since hurting his knee in the fourth quarter of a 38-9 win at New England on Dec. 28. Diggs, meantime, returned after not practicing on Wednesday because of an injury to his oblique muscle.

— The Atlanta Falcons have resumed their search for a new coach by interviewing Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The Falcons said Thursday they conducted a virtual interview with Brady on Wednesday. The 31-year-old Brady is a popular name in coaching searches after only one season as an NFL coordinator. The Chargers and Texans also have received permission from the Panthers to interview him. Brady moved to Carolina last season after helping lead LSU to a national championship. His role as LSU’s passing game coordinator with quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, was a key to the Tigers’ championship. Brady is the fourth candidate to be interviewed by the Falcons.

— The New York Jets have interviewed former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis for their head coaching vacancy. Lewis is currently on former Jets coach Herman Edwards’ staff at Arizona State as the Sun Devils’ co-defensive coordinator. The 62-year-old Lewis is the second known candidate with whom the Jets have completed a video interview. The team also spoke to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (bee-EN’-uh-mee) on Wednesday. Lewis led the Bengals to the postseason seven times as coach from 2003-18 and has a 131-129-3 regular-season mark. But Cincinnati was 0-7 under Lewis in the playoffs.

— The Carolina Panthers have interviewed five more candidates for their vacant general manager in the last two days, bringing the total number of front office executives interviewed to 11. Carolina interviewed Kansas City director of football administration Brandt Tilis and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly on Thursday. Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles interviewed Wednesday.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-TEXAS TECH-BURNETT

Top recruit Nimari Burnett leaving Texas Tech after 12 games

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech freshman Nimari Burnett, the program’s first McDonald’s All-American, is leaving the program just 12 games into his career.

Coach Chris Beard made the announcement Thursday, two days after Burnett played a season-low six minutes in the No. 18 Red Raiders’ 82-71 victory over Kansas State.

Burnett, a high school standout in Chicago and consensus top 30 recruit nationally, never cracked the starting lineup in a crowded backcourt while averaging 5.3 points.

Burnett was struggling offensively, shooting 28% from the field and just 17% from 3-point range. The guard’s best showings came in consecutive games before the start of Big 12 play, when he had 12 points against Grambling State and 10 against Abilene Christian.

Texas Tech’s competition in the backcourt grew with the addition of Georgetown transfer Mac McClung, the team’s leading scorer. Burnett also has been competing for playing time with fellow freshman Micah Peavy, sophomores Terrence Shannon Jr. and Kevin McCullar and junior Kyler Edwards.

NHL-2021 SEASON-CANADA

Canadiens approved for home games during pandemic

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens will be able to play home games despite the Quebec government’s imposition of a curfew aimed at curbing COVID-19 in the province.

Quebec’s premier says the new measures will take effect Saturday and remain in place until at least Feb. 8. There will be no fans at games. Players and personnel will be tested daily and they are not allowed to visit other people when off the ice.

Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia have given the green light for their NHL teams to play home games during the pandemic. Manitoba says it is confident the Winnipeg Jets can play home games. Ontario has yet to make a final decision.

TRUMP-MEDAL OF FREEDOM

Trump honors golfing greats with award in private ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Hall of Fame golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player along with the late Babe Didrikson Zaharias have been presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The award is one of the nation’s highest civilian honors. President Donald Trump has generally held public ceremonies when presenting this honor, but Thursday’s event was closed to the media.

The president had no public events listed on his schedule following the previous day’s mayhem at the Capitol where pro-Trump supporters stormed the building, forcing it into lockdown. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a statement on the awards.